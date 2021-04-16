基隆最新夜景打卡景點！日式老宅夜間點燈浪漫破表 | Keelung Fort Commander’s Official Residence opens on weekends

【看CP學英文】Taipei Walker報導，為了讓更多人近距離欣賞日式老宅的美、探訪歷史，基隆市政府特別將「要塞司令官邸」全面開放，在週末六、日無須預約自由參觀。

The Keelung city government has opened the Keelung Fort Commander’s Official Residence (要塞司令官邸) to the public on weekends to allow more people to appreciate the beauty of the old Japanese house.

建於日本昭和六年的「要塞司令官邸」，原為流水偉助社長住家，再經歷歲月的演變成為重點維護的古蹟，透過修復的工程在去年正式對外亮相，卻因為疫情關係僅開放10~30人團體預約制參觀。

The Keelung Fort Commander’s Official Residence built in 1931 was originally the residence of a company’s president.

The building has evolved over the years to become a major historical building.

The restored project was officially unveiled to the public last year, but it was only open to groups of 10 to 30 people by appointment due to the pandemic.

基隆市政府聽到大家的心聲，於4月17日開始只要是假日就全面免費對外開放，讓所有人都可以在日式老宅中拍出各種偽出國美照。

The building has opened to the public free of charge on weekends since April 17 so that everyone can take Instaworthy photos in the old Japanese mansion.

並且串聯一旁正在積極趕工修復的「要塞司令部校官眷舍」，在每天晚上6點準時點燈，打造街道美術館的城市意象，讓基隆的夜晚變得更美麗。

What’s more? The Fort Commander’s Official Residence will be lit at 6:00 p.m. every evening, lighting up Keelung’s night sky.

基隆要塞司令官邸 | Keelung Fort Commander’s Official Residence