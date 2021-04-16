W15-CP帶您迅速了解！本週你必須知道的五件事｜The Weekly Briefing – W15

【看CP學英文】拜登訪台代表團、缺水情況、台灣疫苗施打情況、自費AZ疫苗和放射性汙水，以下是我們為您整理的本週五則重大新聞。 

Joe Biden’s delegation, water shortage, Taiwan’s vaccination campaign, self-paid AZ vaccine jabs and radioactive water, here is our top five this week!  

蔡英文總統接見美國資深訪團　承諾共同維護區域和平與穩定President Tsai receives U.S. delegation, commits towards regional peace and stability 

蔡英文總統於週四在總統府接見了由前聯邦參議員陶德 (Chris Dodd)所帶領的美國資深訪團 

President Tsai Ing-wen on Thursday received a U.S. delegation led by former Senator Chris Dodd, at the Presidential Office. 

石門水庫蓄水僅3成　薑母島民發「S.O.S」求救｜Island residents send S.O.S for amid low water levels at Shimen Reservoir  

在台灣中南部嚴重缺水的情況下，桃園石門水庫的水位大幅下降 

Water levels at the Shimen Reservoir in Taoyuan have continued to plummet amid a severe drought in the central and southern Taiwan. 

拔全國頭籌第一施打　鄭文燦：疫苗安全可安心施打 | Cheng Wen-tsan becomes the first mayor to be vaccinated 

本週一，桃園市長鄭文燦與10位局處首長前往桃園部桃醫院施打AZ疫苗。 

Taoyuan mayor Cheng Wen-tsan (鄭文燦) received his first AZ vaccine shot alongside his bureau heads at the Taoyuan General Hospital on Monday. 

一萬劑自費疫苗4/21起開放預約接種 |10,000 doses of self-paid AZ vaccines available for Taiwanese starting April 21 

中央流行疫情指揮中心指揮官陳時中於週三表示，有商務需求或近期可能出國的旅客可以購買自費疫苗，4/21起開放預約接 

Health Minister Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said on Wednesday that potential travelers can buy their own vaccine shots starting April 21. 

日本預計2年後排放核廢水　農委會將擴增海洋輻射檢測｜Taiwan to expand radiation tests after Japan decides to release wastewater into sea

台灣政府於週三宣布，將針對台灣周遭海域捕撈的魚產擴大進行輻射檢測。 

Authorities on Wednesday plan to expand existing radiation-level tests on fish caught near Taiwan. 

