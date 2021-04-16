W15-CP帶您迅速了解！本週你必須知道的五件事｜The Weekly Briefing – W15

【看CP學英文】拜登訪台代表團、缺水情況、台灣疫苗施打情況、自費AZ疫苗和放射性汙水，以下是我們為您整理的本週五則重大新聞。

Joe Biden’s delegation, water shortage, Taiwan’s vaccination campaign, self-paid AZ vaccine jabs and radioactive water, here is our top five this week!

蔡英文總統接見美國資深訪團 承諾共同維護區域和平與穩定| President Tsai receives U.S. delegation, commits towards regional peace and stability

蔡英文總統於週四在總統府接見了由前聯邦參議員陶德 (Chris Dodd)所帶領的美國資深訪團。

President Tsai Ing-wen on Thursday received a U.S. delegation led by former Senator Chris Dodd, at the Presidential Office.

https://chinapost.nownews.com/20210415-2362239

石門水庫蓄水僅3成 薑母島民發「S.O.S」求救｜Island residents send S.O.S for amid low water levels at Shimen Reservoir

在台灣中南部嚴重缺水的情況下，桃園石門水庫的水位大幅下降。

Water levels at the Shimen Reservoir in Taoyuan have continued to plummet amid a severe drought in the central and southern Taiwan.

https://chinapost.nownews.com/20210413-2353191

拔全國頭籌第一施打 鄭文燦：疫苗安全可安心施打 | Cheng Wen-tsan becomes the first mayor to be vaccinated

本週一，桃園市長鄭文燦與10位局處首長前往桃園部桃醫院施打AZ疫苗。

Taoyuan mayor Cheng Wen-tsan (鄭文燦) received his first AZ vaccine shot alongside his bureau heads at the Taoyuan General Hospital on Monday.

https://chinapost.nownews.com/20210414-2357934

一萬劑自費疫苗4/21起開放預約接種 |10,000 doses of self-paid AZ vaccines available for Taiwanese starting April 21

中央流行疫情指揮中心指揮官陳時中於週三表示，有商務需求或近期可能出國的旅客可以購買自費疫苗，4/21起開放預約接種。

Health Minister Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said on Wednesday that potential travelers can buy their own vaccine shots starting April 21.

https://chinapost.nownews.com/20210414-2357805

日本預計2年後排放核廢水 農委會將擴增海洋輻射檢測｜Taiwan to expand radiation tests after Japan decides to release wastewater into sea

台灣政府於週三宣布，將針對台灣周遭海域捕撈的魚產擴大進行輻射檢測。

Authorities on Wednesday plan to expand existing radiation-level tests on fish caught near Taiwan.

https://chinapost.nownews.com/20210416-2361840