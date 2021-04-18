E.SUN FHC commits to ‘Business Ambition for 1.5°C’

TAIPEI (The China Post) — E.SUN Financial Holding Co. (E.SUN FHC, 玉山金控) signed the “Business Ambition for 1.5°C” pledge this year with intermediate targets approved by the Science-Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

E.SUN is the first financial institution in Asia to adopt the 1.5°C climate target, an initiative aligned with international standards. The company has set mid- and long-term goals and announced before Earth Day that all of E.SUN’s proprietary domestic buildings will be converted into green buildings by 2027.

Furthermore, 100 percent renewable energy will be used at domestic business locations by 2030. The bank will achieve net-zero carbon by 2050. Through planned, systematic, and disciplined actions, concrete measures will be taken and the greatest efforts will be made on the part of E.SUN to control the effects of global warming.

Over the years, E.SUN has continued to pay close attention to climate change and environmental issues.

Apart from setting clear goals and specific practices for its operations, since 2017, the company has taken the lead to inventory carbon emissions data of all domestic and overseas locations as well as adding solar energy equipment to renovated buildings or reconfigure them directly into green buildings.

The “Chiayi Branch” is a model branch for environmentally friendly operations. The branch is a certified green building. It has been installed with solar panels and featured with a space dedicated for environmental promotion. Branch operations are also expected to powered entirely by green energy.

As of the end of 2020, 12 of E.SUN’s buildings have obtained green building certification, and 16 buildings are equipped with solar power generation equipment. Besides, the proportion of renewable energy use will also be increased annually with the goal of achieving 10 percent renewable energy before the end of this year.

Chairman Joseph N.C.Huang of E.SUN Bank said that although net-zero carbon emissions is an extremely difficult goal, it is also one that must be achieved in the future.

To this end, government agencies, enterprises and members of the general public must join in fully exerting their powers and abilities as we accelerate the process towards net-zero carbon emissions through innovative technology and comprehensive energy policies.

Apart from continuing to improve operational energy efficiency, E.SUN has also utilized its financial influence to support the construction of renewable energy infrastructure, including financing solar power plants, financing on-shore and offshore wind power projects, and issuing green bonds, maintaining leading positions in all aspects of green finance.

E.SUN is now investigating and identifying industries with high carbon emissions, and, with the active formulation of 1.5°C scenarios, the bank has become the first financial institution in Taiwan to commit to SBT by signing the 1.5°C climate pledge.

Climate change is one of the most crucial issues in the world; as such, 35 financial institutions including Allianz have joined the United Nations Net Zero Asset Owner Alliance with assets under management reaching US$5.5 trillion, while the Net Zero Asset Managers Initiative now including 30 financial institutions such as UBS manages US$9 trillion.

The 6 largest banks of the United States, including JPMorgan Chase, have moreover announced their commitment to reach net-zero carbon by 2050.

In the face of our common future, E.SUN upholds its responsibility as a global corporate citizen by continuing to work actively and cooperating with more like-minded partners in taking concrete actions to mitigate climate change and ensure environmental sustainability as it seeks to build a safe and beautiful home for mankind with zero carbon emissions.