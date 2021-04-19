不用健身也能一秒變猛男？網上瘋傳超狂「增肌神器」| ‘Muscle-boosting’ outfit becomes hit online

【看CP學英文】對於需要到健身房苦練才能達到完美健美身材的你是否感到疲憊？近期，網路上開始瘋傳一件「增肌神器」，搞笑卻逼真的肌肉衣讓你懶惰的人也能快速地擁有霸氣肌肉。

Are you tired of putting in the work to get a decent physique at the gym? If this is the case, a new “muslce-boosting” outfit will answer your prayers.

The new outfit has recently become a hit online for its funny, yet fast way to acquire a toned look.

根據增肌神器的廣告看板，此服裝有分有兩款；第一為一般「常規款」，而另一個則為肌肉較顯著的「升級款」。

According to posters circulating online, the muscle-boosting outfit features two different types: one is the standard “muscles”, while the other is a “pro” version, featuring larger muscles.

很多網友也立即被增肌服裝所吸引，紛紛在留言區表示「夢想成真了」！

The outfit was immediately met with amusement on social media, with many jokingly commenting that it’s a “dream come true.”

有人表示一旦擁有這套衣服就不用擔心減肥問題了。

Others claimed that with the suit, going on a diet is no longer a concern for them.

然而也有人點出，因為服裝似乎沒有明顯的通瘋構造，許多人擔心穿不了多久本身濃厚的汗臭味就會先把其他人嚇跑。

However, some also pointed out that with such a thick covering and no visible ventilation on the suit, the smell of sweat is sure to be a problem.