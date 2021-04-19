Exiting MOTC Minister takes first train since Taroko crash

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Exiting Minister of the Ministry of Transportation and Communications (MOTC, 交通部) Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) is among the first batch of passengers to travel on the Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA, 台鐵) Taroko route on Monday.

Following two weeks of emergency repairs, the TRA announced that the railroad is once again open to traffic.

Lin, who will resign on Tuesday, and Deputy Transport Minister Chi Wen-jong (祁文中) were abroad the first train since the crash, to prove and ensure the train’s safety.

During a brief interview with the press, Lin revealed that the MOTC, along with many others, have spent the past 17 days invested in emergency repair work for the Qingshui Tunnel and tighten safety protocols of surrounding areas.

He added that the train ride today felt very smooth, and voiced his hopes to rebuild the image of Taiwan Railway in the hearts of Taiwanese people through this ride.

Lin took the first train 4102 on Monday, departing from Yilan at 5:27 am this morning and arriving at Hualien Station at 7:08 am.

Lin also added his wishes that the MOTC can learn from this tragic accident and thoroughly reform and start again.

He especially thanked his colleagues who participated into the emergency repair work during this period, as well as the assistance of many relevant trade unions, to carry out safety examination and put forward improvement matters.

Regarding his resignation, Lin said that as an administrative officer, he has to bear all the responsibilities, and thanked everyone for him the time to deal with the aftermath of the tragic accident.