Man asking for ‘life partner’ during Baishatun Mazu Pilgrimage receives shocking surprise

TAIPEI (The China Post) — A 28-year-old man, nicknamed Hsiao Mao (小毛) who participated in the 8-day, 7-night tour of the Baishatun (白沙屯) Mazu Pilgrimage and wished for a girlfriend received a surprising “response” just one day after.

According to local Chinese-language media, the man has participated in the pilgrimage for three years now, and prayed for different wishes every year.

Following four years of being singe and the added pressure from his parents to get married, Hsiao Mao decided to ask Mazu for a girlfriend.

According to Hsiao Mao, he especially prayed to the Baishatun Mazu for a kind and loving girl, and was surprised to find just a woman one day after joining the procession on April 16.

He revealed that they succeeded in striking up a conversation and even added each other’s contact information for meeting up in the future.

He added that he hoped the relationship can turn into something more.