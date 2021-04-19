Three imported COVID-19 cases reported in Taiwan, tally at 1,076

TAIPEI (The China Post/ANN) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) reported three new imported COVID-19 cases Monday, bringing the tally to 1,076.

According to the CECC, the new cases are from the Philippines and India.

Case 1075 and 1076 are both Filipino women in their thirties who arrived in Taiwan on April 4 for work purposes.

They both submitted negative test results taken within three days of boarding and was tested again on April 17 when their quarantine period ended; their infections were confirmed today.

Both cases are asymptomatic, and as they had not been in contact with anyone, no possible contacts have been listed.

The other case (case 1077) reported today is an Indian man in his twenties who arrived in Taiwan on April 2 for work.

He submitted negative test results as well and was asymptomatic on arrival and during his quarantine.

He was also tested on April 17 when his quarantine period ended and was tested at the request of his employers; the infection was confirmed today.

Two possible contacts have been listed by the CECC and are both under self-health management.

As of press time, 1,076 cases have been confirmed so far, including 960 imported cases, 77 local infections, 36 cases aboard the Dunmu (敦睦) ship, 2 cases including and relating to an infected pilot who violated quarantine in Taiwan, 1 unknown case.

Among the confirmed cases, 11 people died, 1,034 were released from quarantine, and the rest are under quarantine.