日本站名改「柯南」秒出事　網友嚇：黑衣人出沒？ | Japanese train station renamed ‘Conan Station’

【看CP學英文】日本動畫名偵探柯南最新電影「名偵探柯南：緋色的彈丸」將於4月16日上映，為此愛知縣一車站為了配合宣傳，特地將站名改為「柯南站」，沒想到改名不久立即出現電車延遲事故，讓網友表示或許改為柯南稍做不吉利。

With the release of popular Japanese anime “Detective Conan: The Scarlet Bullet” on April 16, the Aichi Prefecture in Japan decided to change one of its station’s names to “Conan Station” to promote the new movie.

Following the name change, however, a train was suddenly delayed, leading many social media users to speculate that renaming the station may bring about bad luck.

據外媒報島，由於電影中部分劇情設在愛知縣，加上名古屋鐵道犬山線得站名羅馬拼音只與「CONAN」差一個字母，因此當地決定將站名暫時改為柯南站，從4月16日至6月30日止。

According to foreign media reports, since part of the storyline takes place in Aichi and the station name of the Nagoya Railway (Meitetsu) Inuyama Line is only one letter short of “CONAN,” so officials in Aichi have decided to temporarily rename the station from April 16 to June 30.

然而，才剛改名的車站卻馬上爆出平交道有障礙物導致列車延誤事件，讓許多網友紛紛表示「或許搭公車或計程車會比較安全」。

Nonetheless, the newly re-named station immediately reported discovering obstacles on the tracks leading to delayed trains, which left many wondering whether taking the bus or taxi would be safer.

也有人點出柯南身邊經常出現殺人案，將車站名改為柯南似乎非常不吉利。

Some also pointed out that as wherever Conan appears, a murder soon follows, a train station may need to rethink whether branding it “Conan” would bring about bad luck.

台灣網友也開玩笑的寫道，「看來車上一定有個全身黑的乘客」，也有人回想過去卡通劇情，留言提問「是不是火車時速低於60會爆炸？」

Social media users from Taiwan also joined the discussions online, with some poking fun at the name change, questioning, “Will there be a man dressed all in black on the train?”

Others also referred to previous episodes of the popular anime, asking if the train will explode if it travels under 60 kilometers per hour.

而柯南站內也搭配各式名偵探柯南相關裝置，周邊商品也在站內販售，希望藉此達到宣傳目的，吸引更多粉絲前往。

The Conan Station is now equipped with a variety of Detective Conan-related devices, while various commodities are also sold in the station, in the hopes that it will gain more publicity and attract more fans.