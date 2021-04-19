Ever Rich staff join vaccination campaign against COVID-19

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) has recently expanded its vaccination campaign to include first-time responders and businesses readying them to address the soaring needs of travelers from far and near.

Ever Rich led its staff to obtain their first doses of COVID-19 vaccine on Friday, according to Ever Rich General Manager Kevin Chiang (江建廷) who noted that the vaccination’s drive not only aims to protect the health and safety of workers but also help to improve service quality.

Chiang added that Ever Rich, which has served local and international customers since 1995, was seriously impacted by the epidemic. Yet, more than 2,500 employees have stuck to the front line and measured body temperatures every day, disinfecting hands and reminding travelers to always wear masks.

Amid those difficult times, Ever Rich has fully cooperated with the government’s epidemic prevention policies, strictly managing the stores and making sure to protect travelers’ and workers’ safety.

Speaking to the media, Chiang expressed hope that the vaccination drive can strengthen everybody’s safety and help to achieve all-around epidemic prevention. During the epidemic, he noted that Ever Rich staff and shoppers can feel more at ease in a high-risk environment.

Ever Rich stores located at Songshan, Taoyuan, Taichung and Kaohsiung International Airports and more will continue to cooperate with the CECC to enforce COVID-19 vaccination regulations and encourage employees to be vaccinated, Chiang stressed.