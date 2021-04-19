Rain expected in all parts of Taiwan on April 24: CWB

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Weather Bureau (CWB, 中央氣象局) announced on Monday that rain is expected to fall in all parts of Taiwan on April 24 as a wave of rainfall arrives from southern China.

The CWB added that mountainous areas in northern, eastern, central, and southern Taiwan will see heavier rainfall, compared to those that occurred in the past few days.

In the past two days, there have been afternoon showers in the central and southern regions of China, but they are not of great help to the water regime.

The CWB also explained that severe Typhoon Surigae’s track is expected to change from north-northwest to northeast on April 21, so a direct impact on Taiwan is unlikely.

The peripheral circulation will only bring about short-term rainfalls in the mountainous areas of eastern and northern Taiwan from April 21 to April 23.

In addition, due to the influence of Typhoon Surigae, the CWB also released a message today, reminding the public that huge waves are prone to occur on the north coast, the eastern half of Keelung (including Lanyu and Green Island), Bandao, the southwest coastal areas, Penghu and Kinmen.

Strong waves estimated to be 3 meters high are expected especially on the north coast, on the eastern half of Keelung (including Lanyu and Green Island), the CWB said.