Taiwan may stop receiving vaccines if import surpass need: CECC

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Health Minister Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced on Monday that if the amount of vaccine sent at one time is too large for Taiwan to digest, it will not be accepted.

Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) spokesperson Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) explained during a routine press conference that the announcement made by Chen was in relation to the quantity and validity period of the vaccines received.

If the quantity of arriving vaccines exceed the implementation plan and the validity period is insufficient, the CECC will not receive the vaccines into Taiwan, Chuang said.

He also pointed out that if the vaccine delivery volume is too large, it cannot be administered immediately in a short period of time and will run the risk of vaccines going to waste.

Therefore, the CECC will take extra care of checking the quantity and validity period of newly-arriving vaccines to evaluate whether they can be administered soon.

The CECC may also ask manufacturers to provide vaccines with longer validity periods.

if the vaccine is to be delivered recently, it will know the quantity and validity period, evaluate whether it can be administered completely, and may ask the other party to provide a longer validity period or deliver it in batches.

In regards to self-paid vaccine plans, Chuang added that the initial release are intended to provide 5,000 people with 2 doses of the vaccine.

If the 5,000 slots are soon filled or if there is still a surplus of government-funded vaccines, they will be released to meet the needs of self-paid vaccination plans in accordance with the situation.

At present, many have reserved to purchase self-paid vaccines, Chuang said, though, further observation is needed for any other plans.