MOTC Political Deputy Minister to succeed Lin Chia-lung as Minister

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Executive Yuan announced on Monday that Political Deputy Minister of the Ministry of Transportation and Communications (MOTC, 交通部) Wang Kwo-tsai (王國材) will succeed former Minister Lin Chia-lung’s (林佳龍) position following his resignation.

Taiwan People’s Party Legislator Chiu Chen-yuan (邱臣遠) remarked that the new Minister must put forward a specific reform plan and timetable for the Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA, 台灣鐵路管理局).

He added that Wang’s focus should be on improving the safety precautions of the TRA.

He explained that the MOTC had proposed to invest around NT$120 billion in enhancing railroad safety following the tragic Taroko train crash on April 2.

However, the specific project outline and budget source are still unclear.

Chiu also pointed out that as of the present time, the debt of Taiwan Railway exceeds NT$400 billion, emphasizing that a specific time schedule and reform plan should be in place as soon as possible.

Chiu added that it is important to safeguard the rights of employees of the TRA and to promote the reform pragmatically and concretely.

On the other hand, New Power Party Legislator Chiu Hsien-chih (邱顯智) also commented on the situation claiming that Lin’s resignation cannot solve the systematic problems of the TRA.

He added that a new head does not mean solving the problems; however, he did agree that the candidate is still very important, because it represents the will of the ruling party to reform the TRA.