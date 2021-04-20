台灣麻雀變明星！誤搭船飄洋過海至澳洲爆紅｜Taiwan sparrows become overnight sensation after stowing away to Australia

【看CP學英文】一覺醒來就變明星！近日，澳洲布里斯本港日前出現了一隻「台灣麻雀」，引發在地愛鳥人士非常興奮，但因港口屬於管制地區，並非任何人都能隨意進出，結果港口辦公室的電話直接被打爆，不少民眾「要求賞鳥」，台灣麻雀也在一下之間爆紅。

A plain “Taiwan sparrow” has become an overnight sensation after it appeared at the Port of Brisbane in Australia, which caused great excitement among local bird lovers.

However, because the port is a restricted area, the public cannot enter or leave as they please, leading to many calling the port office, demanding to catch a glimpse of the “rare” bird.

綜合外媒報導，一隻台灣麻雀疑似搭上了載運進口糧食的船隻，一路隨船從亞洲搭到澳洲地區，最後在港口的糧食卸貨區被發現，雖然澳洲有家麻雀，但卻沒有台灣常見的「樹麻雀」，因此引起當地愛鳥人士的關注。

According to foreign media reports, a Taiwanese sparrow was suspected to having boarded a ship carrying imported grain and traveled all the way from Asia to Australia.

It was ultimately discovered in the unloading area of the port.

Although there are sparrows in Australia, there are no “Eurasian Tree Sparrows” there, which attracted the attention of local bird lovers.

據悉，該隻台灣麻雀的造訪消息，很快就被澳洲愛鳥人士掌握，不少人直衝港口想要賞鳥，但因為港口屬於管制區域，不少民眾都被保全請了進來，由於台灣麻雀在澳洲根本看不到，不少「鳥人」仍舊不死心的打爆港口辦公室的電話，希望能一睹台灣麻雀的風采。

It is reported that news of the arrival of a Taiwanese sparrow quickly spread among local bird-watching enthusiasts.

However, as the port was restricted to concerned personnel only, many decided to phone the port office, in the hopes of seeing the bird.

而該事件發生後，也被轉貼到台灣鳥人社團引發討論，不少台灣網友直呼「太好笑，每天都能看到的東西瞬間成了稀有種」、「菜市場鳥過鹹水變大明星」、「睡一覺起來就紅了」、「歡迎各位澳洲鳥人等疫情過後來台灣觀看拍攝」。

The incident was quickly shared on an online forum where Taiwanese social media users commented how funny it was that the most common bird in Taiwan became a “rare species” across the ocean overnight.

Others jokingly added that the “local market birds” became a superstar after crossing ‘salt water.'”