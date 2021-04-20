二刀流老媽！女壘國手Lisa Banse拚前進奧運 | Italian softball athlete competes in Taiwan

【看CP學英文】凱撒勇士女壘隊今年在2021女壘企業聯賽又有新面孔，來自義大利的「二刀流媽媽」Lisa Banse正式來台出賽，她將有機會以38歲的年紀入選義大利國家隊，出征東京奧運，同時，她也有機會幫球隊拿下最終冠軍。

The Caesar Softball Team welcomed a new face to their team in the 2021 Taiwan Professional Women’s Softball League (TPWSL, 企業女子壘球聯賽).

Known for her abilities as a “two-way player,” Lisa Banse traveled from Italy to Taiwan to participate in the games this year.

At age 38, she would likely have the opportunity to be selected into Italy’s national team for the Tokyo Olympics.

At the same time, she will also have the opportunity to help her team win the final championship.

Lisa Banse經驗豐富，她在美國NCAA有入選2次全明星隊，3度分區最佳球員，還有10大名校聯賽的年度最佳投手。

Lisa Banse has a rich experience in terms of softball; she has been selected to the All-Star Team twice in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA), and was crowned the Big Ten “Pitcher of the Year” in 2003.

而他的丈夫Andy同樣也是運動員出身，提到自己如何兼顧兩種身分，她說：「我的小孩很早就開始在運動場上奔跑，打棒球、壘球、美式足球等，他們很習慣老爸要去訓練，老媽要去比賽。」

Lisa also shared how she balances the identity of being a wife, mother and athlete with her husband, Andy, who also has a career in sports.

“My children started running on the playground very early; playing baseball, softball, American football, etc. They are used to their father going away to train for a competition and their mother going to participate in games, ” Banse said.

Lisa Banse在美國，同時也是著名的健身教練跟瑜伽高手，她說：「第一次練球我就感受到球隊的活力，我很喜歡台灣，這裡的人們很親切，讓我十分驚喜。」

Banse, who is also a fitness instructor and yoga master in the United States, said: “The first time I practiced, I felt the vitality of the team. I like Taiwan very much. The people here are very kind, which surprised me. ”

看到這些年輕球員，Lisa Banse也想到自己過去在美國執教不少年輕好手，她認為，她已經準備好跟這些隊友奮戰。

Seeing these young players, Banse added that it reminded her of her previous experience coaching young players in the United States.

She believes she is ready to compete and win with her teammates in Taiwan.

Lisa Banse也知道自己年紀已經不小，但是她仍願意代表自己國家去打奧運，「雖然我不知道是否可以進入最終名單，因為會很晚才公布，但我先到亞洲另一個國度打球，這裡高度競爭的環境，讓我可以調整到最佳狀態。」

Banse also acknowledes her relatively older age, but revealed she is still willing to participate in the Olympics on behalf of her country.

“Although I don’t know if I can enter the final, because it will be announced very late, I will play in another country in Asia first, as the highly competitive environment here allows me to adjust to my best state, ” she said.