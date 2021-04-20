博柏利春季推出「露點裝」　網讚：真男人就要這樣穿！| Burberry’s 2021 spring collection featuring ‘nipple windows’ becomes big hit online

【看CP學英文】隨著春天的到來，全球的時尚品牌紛紛推出2021年春季商品，以迎接新的一年。

With the arrival of spring, fashion brands all across the world are launching their new collections for the first season of 2021.

然而，2021春季最吸睛的肯定是博柏利藝術總監Riccardo Tisci的最新男裝T恤，這件胸口挖有兩個大洞的服裝剛好露出男模胸前兩點，引發網友熱議。

However, none attracted more attention than Burberry’s latest 2021 spring collection by creative director Riccardo Tisci where several men’s shirts were featured with two large circular cutouts on their chest, making it the focus of many discussions online.

根據外媒報導，Riccardo Tisci這一季的設計概念在於打造出不平凡的浪漫，而主題也圍繞在鯊魚和美人魚間的戀情。

According to foreign media, Tisci’s vision for the season was centered around the romance between “mermaids and sharks.”

以將看似毫無關聯的元素結合在一起著稱的博柏利，透過圖形設計和非規格化的剪裁推出了今年「對比世界的探索」。

Known for combining seemingly unconnected elements together, Burberry debuted its “exploration of contrasting worlds” through its graphic designs and unconventional cuts.

根據博柏利台灣官網所示，露點T恤雖然標價為稍貴的新台幣2萬1,900元，至今已全數售出。

The T-shirt, priced at NT$21,900 proved to be very popular and has been sold out, according to Taiwan’s Burberry website.

網友也紛紛在社群媒體上表示這前衛的設計似乎代表「好男人不包二奶」，以雙關點出博柏利不平凡的剪裁。

Social media users immediately commented online on the modern design and jokingly claim that good men don’t cover their chest, making a wordplay on a phrase in Mandarin with similar meaning for “good men don’t keep other women.”

有些人將其稱為「好男人制服」，也有人好奇的問道購買此上衣的人穿出門會不會時不時感到寒冷。

Some also coined it the “good men uniform,” while others questioned whether those who bought the shirt would feel “breezy” every time they go out.

其實，這樣的剪裁已不是首次出現在博柏利的官網上了，前陣子的「胸口窗戶」設計也讓外國網友眼睛一亮，大讚讓他們刷新三觀。

The cutout design has been with the Burberry brand for some time now, with many social media users claiming that the introduction of “nipple windows” really changed their views of the world.