MOFA thanks U.S. congressmen for backing Taiwan in new proposed bill

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA, 外交部) thanked members of the United States Congress on Tuesday for their efforts in strengthening Taiwan-U.S. relations through concrete actions.

The remark came after U.S. congressmen proposed to counter Beijing’s continuous campaign in forcing international organizations to list Taiwan as part of China through the “Taiwan International Solidarity Act” (台灣國際團結法案).

According to the bill, the U.N. General Assembly Resolution 2758 only refers to China’s representation but does not mention anything on “how the people of Taiwan should be represented in the world body.”

At a regular press conference on Tuesday, MOFA spokesperson Joanne Ou (歐江安) thanked members of the US Congress for their demonstration of support.

After assuming office, the Biden administration of the United States has publicly emphasized many times that the commitment of the United States to Taiwan is “rock solid”.