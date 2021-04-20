CECC looking for infection source of 2 new COVID-19 cases in Taiwan, tally at 1,078

TAIPEI (The China Post/ANN) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) reported two new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, bringing the tally to 1,078, though the source of infection is yet unknown.

According to the CECC, the two new cases are a Taiwanese man in his fifties and another in his sixties. Both are crew members of a cargo plane.

They, along with another crew member traveled to the U.S. on April 14 and was checked into a quarantine hotel upon arrival at the insistence of their employers.

They then returned to Taiwan on April 16 and underwent 3 days of quarantine, per the new regulations.

The CECC reported that case 1078 began experiencing symptoms of an itchy throat two days later while case 1079 reported the same symptoms as well as fatigue just one day after arrival in Taiwan.

As they were assigned to another shift soon, both were tested again by their employers on April 19 and the infections were confirmed today.

The CECC is still investigating the source of infection and has tracked down 131 possible contacts of both cases.

Among them, 2 are under quarantine and the rest are under self-health management.

As of press time, 1,078 cases have been confirmed so far, including 960 imported cases, 77 local infections, 36 cases aboard the Dunmu (敦睦) ship, 2 cases including and relating to an infected pilot who violated quarantine in Taiwan, 1 unknown case and 2 cases, sources currently unknown.

Among the confirmed cases, 11 people died, 1,038 were released from quarantine, and the rest are under quarantine.