老外看台灣／台灣缺水狀況攸關全球　外媒籲：世界應該更關注！｜World should pay attention to Taiwan’s drought : BBC

【看CP學英文】台灣在過去一的年未有颱風登陸，導致雨量大幅減少，造就台灣今年正值56年來最嚴重的旱災。

With no typhoons hitting Taiwan in the past year, little rain has resulted in one of the most severe droughts the island has ever seen in the past 56 years.

在台灣人努力節約用水以及當地農民極力適應政府近期對於某些地區進行限水的情況下，外國媒體也開始關注到氣候異常狀況會如何影響全世界。

As Taiwanese struggle to conserve water and farmers become hugely affected by the government’s recent policy to cut water in certain areas for intervals, foreign media have begun to notice how this climate abnormality could affect the world.

根據BBC「為什麼全世界該關注台灣的旱災」為題的報導，台灣多個水庫容量不足20%，而許多地方的水位也低於10%。

According to a BBC report titled “Why the world should pay attention to Taiwan’s drought,” numerous reservoirs in Taiwan are at less than 20% capacity, with water levels below 10 %.

文章解釋道，因為台灣為國際最大的半導體製造地之一，這樣的狀況可能會帶出更大的全球性問題。

This could pose a huge problem to the world, the article continued, as Taiwan is a huge manufacturer of semiconductors.

據作者所述，若台灣水庫中水量持續下降，全球電子行業將受到嚴重的打擊，而當今氣候下的關也鍵商品如智慧型手機和呼吸器設備生產也將受到阻礙。

If reservoirs in Taiwan continue to dry up, the global electronics industry will be hit hard, and the production of key objects in today’s climate including smartphones and ventilators will be hindered, the article said.

同時，報導也指出隨著旱災持續惡化，美國開始擔憂其過度依賴海外(尤指台灣)製造晶片。

It’s reported that with the continuing of such drought, the U.S. is now very concerned about its “over-reliance” on chips made overseas, mainly in Taiwan.

如今，許多人開始盼望台灣五月中旬至六月中旬的雨季能作為解決辦法。

Now, many are looking forward to Taiwan’s annual rainy season from mid-May to mid-June as a temporary solution to the problem.

文章總結，若台灣沒辦法迎戰解決這棘手的問題，其農業和半導體產業會在未來幾年受到影響。

The article concluded that if Taiwan cannot rise to the challenge and resolve the issue, both its farms and its prized semiconductor industry can expect to suffer in years to come.