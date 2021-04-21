Police and caregivers eligible to receive next batch of AZ vaccine starting April 23: CECC

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Health Minister Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced on Wednesday that law enforcement personnel including local and military police as well as caregivers of long-term social welfare institutions will be eligible for receiving the next batch of government-funded AstraZeneca (AZ) vaccine shots.

According to the CECC, as they are integral in terms of maintaining the law and order of the society and looking after those who need long-term care, they are more at risk and prone to be infected by the virus.

The CECC added that the decision was confirmed by the competent authorities of each target enterprise and then submitted to the CECC for approval.

At present, officials from various departments have been listing relevant personnel one after another.

Those who have received notification that their vaccination needs have been approved can make an appointment for COVID-19 vaccination at the reservation websites of 174 vaccination hospitals in Taiwan (including outlying islands) or the COVID-19 vaccination service line, starting on April 23.

Relevant personnel needs to bring their National Health Insurance cards and other identification documents on the day of the vaccination appointment.

Personnel of the social welfare care system and the caregivers, will be assisted by the local government health bureau in the planning and arranging of vaccination, the CECC added.

The CECC also reminded the public to discuss with doctors before receiving the vaccine to assess relevant risks.

After vaccination, everyone should rest at the vaccination unit for at least 30 minutes to make sure there are no adverse side effects before leaving the center.