Tainan to shut down all faucets in parks on April 22

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Tainan City Government announced on Wednesday that water supply in parks will be suspended apart from public toilets starting from April 22.

Tainan Mayor Huang Wei-che (黃偉哲) pointed out on Tuesday that at present, there are about 90 million tons of water in the three major reservoirs in Tainan City, including Zengwen (曾文), Wushantou (烏山頭) and Nanhua (南化).

According to the daily consumption of about 950,000 to 1 million tons of water in Tainan City, the water can only last for about 100 days.

In order to further save water, it was also announced that beginning April 26, car washes, swimming pools and spas in Tainan City will stop supplying water.

A water-saving competition will also be held to encourage citizens to save water.

According to the Public Works Bureau of the Tainan City Government, there are 76 large parks in Tainan City.

After temporarily closing the faucets (aside from those in public toilets) in the parks, it is estimated that about 2,000 tons of water can be saved in one month.

The city government also invites citizens to conserve more water and cherish water resources together.