羊肉爐吃一半桌子驚現狗頭　網友一看笑瘋：來加菜嗎？ | Adorable husky ‘hot pot’ melts internet’s heart

【看CP學英文】一隻執著又可愛的哈士奇近期在網路上博得台灣網友的喜愛，他趁主人用餐時將頭鑽進本該放置火鍋的洞口，從餐桌上突然冒出的畫面被分享到社群媒體上，笑噴一眾網友。

A determined and adorable husky has earned the love of social media users after her owner captured a photo of the moment it stuck its head through a ‘hot pot’ table space in the middle of the meal.

根據飼主翁雅琪所述, 名為阿嚕米的哈士奇最近跟著媽媽去附近的羊肉爐店聚會。

According to its owner Yuki, the husky named Arumi recently tagged along with her mom to a mutton hot pot restaurant.

當大家正忙著剝高麗菜下鍋時，不耐餓的阿嚕米突然鑽到桌子下面，從桌上的洞口將頭探出，引來現場的人哄堂大笑。可愛的畫面立即被雅琪捕捉下來，分享在臉書上笑說：「現在是在吃羊肉爐，還是在玩打地鼠遊戲。」

As everyone was busy shredding cabbage to add to the hot pot, Arumi couldn’t contain her hunger any longer and stuck her head straight through a hole where a hot pot was supposed to be.

Her furry head elicited laughter from those at the restaurant and the cute moment was swiftly captured by Yuki, who asked if “they were there to eat hot pot or play whack a mole.”

雅琪解釋「吃貨」阿嚕米為了討食物卡了一個好位，而專注的樣子也明顯的表現在臉上，表示牠的決心。

Yuki explained that Arumi was intent on getting the best seat in the house for scraps which was why she wore such a serious expression on her face.

今年三歲的牠平常非常愛撒嬌，也老喜歡裝可愛討食物吃，讓雅琪認定牠是「靠臉吃飯的狗」。

The three-year-old dog is actually very silly and loves to give puppy-dog-eyes to her owner to get food, Yuki said.

阿嚕米討喜的經典表情（吐舌頭）也經常讓牠佔到便宜，讓大家無法拒絕。

Arumi’s number one go-to face is also sticking her tongue out the side of her face, which is so cute Yuki often finds it hard to resist her charms.

阿嚕米的萌樣被分享到臉書後大獲好評，網友也開玩笑的表示牠或許想問大家需不需要加湯。

After Arumi’s endeavors to get some scraps went viral on Facebook, some commented that perhaps Arumi was being considerate and wanted to know whether they would like to add more soup.

更有人點出現在桌子新增了一個活生生的食物處理機，剩菜問題也都不用擔心了。

Others also jokingly said the table now has a live “garbage disposal” to clean up leftovers.