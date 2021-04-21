NYers over 60 to get walk-in vaccinations at state-run sites

YONKERS, N.Y. (AP) — Walk-in COVID-19 shots will be available to anyone over 60 at mass vaccination sites run by New York state starting Friday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday.

“You can just walk in to any of the mass vaccinations sites across the state, and walk in, and they will give you the vaccine,” Cuomo said during a virtual briefing in Yonkers. “You don’t have to go onto the internet, you don’t have to make a phone call, you don’t have to do anything. Just show up at the vaccination site if you’re 60-plus, and they will give you vaccine.”

The new policy is a change from previous appointment-only rules for everyone that often involved hours scouring different websites for available slots.

People over 50 have been eligible for walk-in vaccinations at dozens of New York City-run sites since last Friday. Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday that walk-in vaccine availability would be expanded in the coming days.

“What could be easier than just walking in and getting the shot?” de Blasio asked.

About 44% of New York state residents have received as least one vaccine dose since the immunization effort began.