郵筒竟然沒有放信洞口？網曝「郵差專用」隱藏功能 | Taiwan mailbox with no slot revealed to have hidden purpose

【看CP學英文】台灣一個奇特的郵筒意外地引起了網友熱議，原因就是因為它竟缺少每個郵筒應該要有的投信洞口。

A peculiar mailbox in Taiwan has attracted the attention of social media users when it was discovered missing an integral part of a mailbox—the mail slot.

根據近期在臉書社團「爆廢公社」文所述，一名路人在經過此郵筒時發現它奇特的設計，並向網友詢問背後原因。

According to a post recently shared on Facebook, a pedestrian realized that a green mailbox sitting on the sidewalk was missing a slot for people to insert their mail.

好奇又疑惑的他開玩笑的表示，不知道是否因為自己實在太久沒寄信了，但是郵筒是不是應該要有投信洞口？

In confusion, he asked social media users if he forgot what a mailbox was supposed to look like as it had been years since he last sent mail.

許多人也回應他應該要大聲的喊「芝麻開門」郵筒才會打開讓他投信。

Many jokingly replied that he needed to yell “open sesame” to the mailbox or the slot won’t appear.

然而，最後也有人提供合理的解釋：此郵筒是郵包暫放箱。

However, some did give a reasonable explanation, claiming that the mailbox is actually for mailmen to store mail, temporarily.

稱為「郵差的置物箱」，這類綠色的郵筒是讓郵差信件過多時，可以暫時把信件放在這裡。

Serving as a type of locker, on a busy day, mailmen can store their mail or packages in these boxes for distribution later on in the day.

這樣的解釋也讓網友恍然大悟，大讚學了一課。

Enlightened social media users expressed their glee at having learned a new fun fact.