科技公司談未來時代新趨勢！從AI行銷看台灣產業實力 | Taiwan talents create optimal environment to develop AI marketing: Dipp CEO

【看CP學英文】隨著不同類型的社群媒體盛行和興起，現今的品牌逐漸意識到要讓顧客只看一眼就立即被吸引是多麼困難的挑戰。

With the prevalence and rise of so many different types of social media platforms, brands nowadays are finding it an increasing challenge to attract the attention of potential customers with just one glance.

此時，AI行銷平台DIPP執行長陳思穎 (Jennifer Chen)快速的找到解決問題的方法，打造出AI設計師MASSIMO加入討論。

Jennifer Chen, CEO of online marketing platform Dipp, has found a way to solve the issue by inviting AI designer, MASSIMO into the conversation.

她於2018年在台灣建立了DIPP，並發現如何透過MASSIMO的輔助解決創意的主觀性和低效能的相關問題。

Through establishing her base in Taiwan in 2018, Chen has found a way to overcome “creative subjectivity” and reduce inefficiencies through MASSIMO.

根據陳思穎所述，「隨著媒體分眾化、視覺傳達設計 需要調整成多種格式 才能被消費者看見。」 為了節省時間和人力，AI可以透過數據分析，提供深入的見解，將設計過程自動化。

According to her, media fragmentation has led to the adaptation of visual communication materials. To save time and manpower, AI can automate the designing process and provide insight through data analysis.

從發掘哪些視覺設計吸引您的觀眾到靈活地納入人類的主觀視覺考量，MASSIMO能在「廣告效益」和「你喜歡的特點」之間達到平衡。

From determining what visual details attracts customers to being flexible enough to account for human subjectivity, Chen’s brainchild can help brands balance between what they like and what works for customers.

陳思穎表示，「作為一個新創企業，我們有很多方式與頂尖人才建立關係」。 號稱「亞洲之心」的台灣蘊藏著許多優良的硬體技術人員和軟體層面的優秀工程師。

“As a startup, we have many ways to connect with top talents,” Chen said. As the “heart of Asia,” Taiwan has many good engineering talents, including hardware or software.

在這裡，她發現台灣的大學也紛紛邀請頂尖的教授授課，培養資訊科學類的人才。

She remarked that Taiwan universities have invested in top professors to cultivate computer science talents.

「有了更多的人才就會帶來更多企業家，從而形成一個積極發展的生態系統，使亞洲(台灣)成為全球發展最快速的區域。」

“With more talents, it brings more companies that lead to an actively growing ecosystem, ” Chen said, adding that that’s what makes Taiwan and Asia one of the fastest developing regions in the world.