影／王國材接任交通部長　提八大努力方向｜New MOTC Minister announces eight new proposals

交通部長林佳龍，因為台鐵太魯閣出軌事件請辭下台，由政務次長王國材接任，從今（20）日起生效。交通部一早舉辦了交接典禮，王國材也指出落實台鐵改革、確保行車安全將是上任後首要目標。

The Ministry of Transportation and Communications (MOTC, 交通部) held a handover ceremony Tuesday morning, where Wang Kwo-tsai (王國材), the former Political Deputy Minister of MOTC was inaugurated as the new minister.

Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍), the former Minister of MOTC resigned recently in light of the Taroko express train crash that led to the death of 49 people.

Wang Kwo-tsai promised that reforming the Taiwan Railway Administration (TRA, 台鐵管理局) and improving safety precautions would be his top priority after assuming the position.

王國材致詞中提到他未來要努力的八大方向，除了台鐵改革外，還包括完善便捷的交通網、如期完成桃園機場建設、推動港務建設提升國際競爭力、加強偏鄉建設等。

During his speech, Wang Kwo-tsai pointed out eight major directions that he would work on in the future.

Aside from reforming TRA, Wang plans includes achieving a more convenient transportation network, completing the infrastructure of Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport (桃園國際機場) on time, facilitating port construction, and enhancing transportation of remote villages.

他也提到，希望推動觀光業轉型以迎接後疫情時代，並提到未來將加強智慧運輸，透過5G技術來做列車監控，並降低事故死亡率。

He expressed hope to foster the tourism industry’s transition amid the post-pandemic era to better adapt to the new market.

The minister is also looking to adopt more smart technology including 5G to monitor transportation safety and reduce the accident mortality rate.

在交接典禮上，卸任部長林佳龍以一首「因為你是我的兄弟」獻上對新任部長王國材的祝福；王國材卻開玩笑表示，這兩天感受自己責任則越來越大，更笑稱有一首歌能表達他的心情，那就是「囚鳥」，現在開始可能每天都要唱。

At the handover ceremony, Lin offered his best wishes to Wang with a song called “Because you are my brother” (因為你是我的兄弟), while Wang jokingly responded that “Jailbird” (囚鳥) is the song that could best describe his feelings right now, as he felt the pressure and responsibility weighing on him.