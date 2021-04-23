影／超商門市循環杯上架　鄭文燦：千杯萬杯不如換這杯｜Reusable cups available at 2 convenience stores in Taoyuan city

桃園市府大樓園區2家便利商店門市，21日起實施的環保政策，由超商門市主動提供可重複使用的循環杯供消費者使用，民眾只要刷手機就可以輕鬆完成借杯手續，更買咖啡或飲品。

Two convenience stores in the area surrounding Taoyuan City Hall have implemented the new environmental policy, offering consumers reusable cups starting April 21.

When buying coffee or tea at the stores, customers can easily borrow these eco-friendly cups by downloading an app and scanning the barcode on their cell phones at the cashier.

桃園市長鄭文燦為響應422世界地球日，週三也親自到場體驗。他表示，未來將推廣到整個桃園市，希望循環利用的飲料容器可以成爲潮流。

To celebrate Earth Day, Taoyuan mayor Cheng Wen-tsan (鄭文燦) went to one of the stores Wednesday to promote the new practice.

He said that the policy will apply to the rest of the convenience stores in Taoyuan, hoping to make recycled beverage containers a more common trend in the future.

鄭文燦指出，市府去年11月率全國之先推出「好桃器循環容器租借系統」，現更推出優化2.0借還系統，從桃園市府大樓園區全家超商、周邊2間統一超商門市率先試用，預計3個月內將擴展到10個門市店鋪，逐步達成減少拋棄式紙杯、塑膠杯目標。

Cheng pointed out that Taoyuan was the first city to establish a recycling container rental system in November last year, and the optimized 2.0 system is now being tried out at the Family Market as well as the 7-11 in the Taoyuan City Hall area.

The practice is expected to be expanded to 10 stores within 3 months in hopes of reducing the number of disposable paper and plastic cups.

鄭文燦表示，4大超商1年總共要用掉4億5千萬個拋棄式飲料杯，而桃園市府店1天會用掉500個拋棄式飲料杯。

Cheng mentioned that the 4 main convenience store brands combined had wasted a total of 450 million disposable beverage cups every year. The store near the city hall that launched the new model used to waste 500 cups a day.

未來還希望能修訂低碳綠色城市自治條例，規範連鎖飲料店、超商等使用大量一次性拋棄容器的商店須主動提供循環杯，早日達成環保署2030年無塑目標。

Cheng expressed hope to put forward low-carbon policies to regulate beverage chains and convenience stores with large use of disposable containers to provide recycled cups, in order to achieve the plastic-free goal set by the Environmental Protection Administration (EPA,環保署) by 2030.

環保局表示，桃園循環杯2.0租借模式，免押金，並提供共500張續杯扣抵10元優惠卷，民眾只要準備手機，加入好盒器line好友，點選循環杯桃園，再依照租借步驟點選借還選項，然後在櫃檯掃描嗶一聲即完成或是直接到店內歸還箱。

The Taoyuan Environmental Protection Bureau (桃園環保局) explained that the 2.0 rental model doesn’t require any deposit from the consumers, furthermore, 500 limited coupons will be distributed which offers a NT$10 discount every time a customer rents a cup.

Customers just need to add “Good Box” (好盒器) on the Line app on their phones, click on “Recycling Cup Taoyuan” (循環杯桃園), then follow the rental steps and choose the borrowing and returning options, before scanning the barcode at the cashiers to complete the process.

Customers can also return the cups by putting them directly into the return box in the store.