Taiwan reports 2 imported, 1 local, 1 unknown COVID-19 cases, tally at 1090

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) announced on Friday that a China Airlines pilot tested positive for the COVID-19 virus in Australia.

According to the CECC, the cargo plane pilot had symptoms of an itchy throat and acquired a test in Australia.

Close contacts of this pilot were subsequently tested and a family member (case 1090) was confirmed to have contracted the virus today.

Case 1090 is an Indonesian boy in his teens who had no recent travel history and reported dry throat and dizziness on April 22; the infection was confirmed today.

The other close-contact case of the pilot (case 1091) is an Indonesian man in his fifties who is his colleague.

He had previously traveled to the United States between April 4 and April 10 and was asymptomatic.

He returned to Taiwan on April 15 but test results came back negative.

He began feeling fatigued and had a slight fever on April 16; on the same day, he along with the pilot and case 1090, headed to a mosque event in Taipei.

He developed a cough two days later, but the symptoms subsided once he took some cold medicine.

As he was planning to head to Indonesia to visit his family, he acquired a test on April 21 and the infection was confirmed today.

The CECC explained that preliminary investigation shows the three cases had attended the mosque event held in Taipei; however, whether it was a cluster infection is still to be determined.

As the confirmed cases had been to out and about between the time they left quarantine and two days ago (April 21), the CECC asked all who were at the same place as the them monitor their health conditions and practice self-health management.

If any relevant symptoms should appear, you should wear face masks and head to the nearest hospital to get tested and report recent activities, the CECC said.

As of press time, the CECC have listed 58 possible contacts, among which two have tested positive for the virus, eight have tested negative, 23 are still in the testing process, and 25 are awaiting their turn.

More possible contacts are still being traced.

Taiwan now has 1090 confirmed cases, including 970 imported cases, 78 local infections, 36 cases aboard the Dunmu (敦睦) ship, 2 cases including and relating to an infected pilot who violated quarantine in Taiwan, 1 unknown case and 3 cases, sources currently still under investigation.

Among the confirmed cases, 11 people died, 1,044 were released from quarantine, and the rest are under quarantine.