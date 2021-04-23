首屆桃園繡球花季開跑了！43天快閃超繽紛夢幻花園 | Taoyuan’s first hydrangea season arrives in May

【看CP學英文】根據Taipei Walker報導，不用再羨慕台北陽明山了！以季節性花海為著名的桃園，仙氣十足粉紫「仙草花季」、繽紛浪漫「彩芋季」、超大面積「花彩節」等，讓桃園成為IG最夯的賞花景點。

You no longer need to feel envious of Taipei Yangmingshan hydrangeas’ season!

Known for its seasonal flower seas, Taoyuan has recently become the most popular and #Instaworthy flower-viewing spot these days, with its fairy pink and purple “Chinese Mesona Season”, the colorful and romantic “Calla-Lily Season” and its grand “Flower Festival.”

這次桃園市政府將復興鄉入口處「台七桃花源休閒農業區」統整規劃，推出第一屆「桃園繡球花季」打造桃園人最美後花園。

This time, the Taoyuan City Government will unify the planning of the “TaiQiTaoHuaYuan Leisure Agriculture Area” at the entrance of Fuxing Township.

The first “Taoyuan Hydrangea Season” will be launched to create the most beautiful “secret garden” for the Taoyuan people.

位於桃園市復興區入口處、佔地超過500公頃的「台七桃花源休閒農業區」，是進拉拉山、北橫公路的必經之地，也是北部大型花卉產地的重要區域。

Located at the entrance to the Fuxing District of Taoyuan City, the “TaiQiTaoHuaYuan Leisure Agriculture Area” covers an area of over 500 hectares and is a must-see travel destination along the way to Lala Mountain and the Northern Cross-Island Highway, as well as an important area for large flower production in the north.

其中每年出產的「繡球花」更是佔多數，這次農業局為了推廣在地產業新生態、新觀光，統整「台七桃花源休閒農業區」大型花卉農場、園藝區，以一萬株繽紛繡球花海吸引遊客前往。

Among them, hydrangeas account for most of the annual production.

In order to promote new forms of local industry and new tourism, the Department of Agriculture has consolidated the large flower farms and gardening areas in the “TaiQiTaoHuaYuan Leisure Agriculture Area “, attracting visitors with a sea of 10,000 colorful hydrangeas.

目前已公布的消息中，確定將在「圓山頂步道」旁種植一排繡球花，讓人在步道旁就能拍出網美照。

It was recently announced that a row of hydrangeas will be planted next to the “Yuanshan Top Trail”(圓山頂步道), so that people can take beautiful photos right next to the trail.

桃園繡球花季 |Taoyuan Hydrangea Season

地點 | How to get there：台七桃花源休閒農業區 | TaiQiTaoHuaYuan Leisure Agriculture Area

日期 | Date：2021/5/8~2021/6/19