台北101驚見紫藤花瀑布　唯美秘境成超夯打卡景點 | Taipei 101 celebrates Mother’s Day with ‘Wisteria Waterfall’arrangement

【看CP學英文】根據Taipei Walker報導，堪稱最懂怎麼拍IG美照的台北101，為了即將到來的母親節，特別在四樓都會廣場打造出全新「紫色秘境花園」。用紫藤花的美麗、美好，一起為女性的溫柔、沉穩、高雅、嬌媚，喝采。

Known as the perfect place to photograph Instagram-perfect pictures, the Taipei 101 mall has created a new “Purple Secret Garden” for Mother’s Day.

With the beauty of wisteria, Taipei 101 applauds the gentleness, elegance, and charm of women.

紫色秘境花園中以爆棚的紫藤花廣場步道為核心，由3尺高、10餘尺寬的圓形花棚構成。

The “Purple Secret Garden” is centered on the burgeoning Wisteria Square walkway, which consists of a 3-meter-tall, 10-meter-wide circular trellis.

花棚上豐滿垂掛著仿若日本足利公園「大藤」品種的紫藤花造景，一整片的紫色風景超級療癒，猶如置身國外美景。

The trellis is richly draped with wisteria that resembles Japan’s Ashikaga Park arrangement, and the entire landscape is extremely relaxing as if you were in a foreign country.

花園中央等待著佳人入座的是「奇幻彩虹小馬南瓜馬車」。

Situated in the center of the garden is the “Wonde Rainbow Pony Pumpkin Carriage.”

可愛的彩虹小馬拉著粉紅、粉紫與粉藍繡球花佈置的馬車，閃閃發光實在太浪漫；一旁純白的「永恆之愛貝殼」被五色繡球花圍繞著，象徵著希望與圓滿。

The glittering, cute rainbow pony pulling the pink, purple and blue hydrangea decorated carriage makes for a romantic scene; besides that, there is also a pure-white, “eternal love shell” surrounded by multicolor hydrangea, symbolizing hope and fulfillment.

花園正前方的紫藤花花棚，有同樣3尺高的室內流水飛瀑牆驚豔民眾，流水瀑布順著紫藤花而下，簡約卻精采。

A 3-foot-high indoor waterfall flows along down with the wisteria flowers in front of the wisteria trellis, making it a truly magical scene.

紫色秘境花園每一個角落、每一個角度都好拍。

Every corner and every angle of the Purple Secret Garden makes for a perfect place to get your #Instaworthy photos.

台北101 紫色秘境花園 | Taipei 101 Wisteria Secret Garden

活動期間 | Event：4/17-5/9

活動地點 |Location：台北101四樓都會廣場 | Taipei 101 Mall (4th floor)