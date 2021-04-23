W16 | CP帶您迅速了解！本週你必須知道的五件事｜The Weekly Briefing

【看CP學英文】太魯閣通車、新交通部長上任、首批自費疫苗施打、Gogoro前進印度和桃園便利商店循環杯上架，以下是我們為您整理的本週五則重大新聞。

The reopening of the Taroko Express route, the inauguration of the new transportation head, the first self-paid vaccination jabs, Gogoro’s new venture in India, and the first reusable coffee cups at Taoyuan convenience stores.

Here is our top-five this week.

林佳龍的最後一日 搭首發車赴花蓮驗收侃侃而談| Exiting MOTC head takes first Taroko Express train since crash

前交通部長林佳龍卸任前於週一和其他乘客在正式通車的太魯閣事故鐵道路線搭乘首發車。

Exiting Transportation Minister Lin Chia-lung traveled alongside other passengers on the newly reopened Taroko route on Monday.

王國材接任交通部長 提八大努力方向｜New MOTC Minister announces eight new proposals

交通部週二舉行交接儀式，前交通部政務次長王國材本週二正式上任新交通部長。

The former Political Deputy Transportation Minister officially became the new MOTC head on Tuesday in a swift handover ceremony.

搶頭香自費打疫苗 洪先生：副作用比感染相對安全 | Taiwanese citizen shares experience of receiving first shot of self-paid vaccine

週三，一名洪姓男子成為全台第一位「搶頭香」自費施打疫苗的民眾之 一。

A Taiwanese citizen surnamed Hung (洪) received one of the first self-paid vaccine shots on Wednesday.

Gogoro進攻印度！與Hero機車王共組合資公司 | Taiwan Gogoro expands to India with new Hero Motocorp partnership

週三，Gogoro宣布與Hero MotoCorp策略結盟，以搶佔印度日益擴張的電動機車市場。

At number four Gogoro announced a partnership with Hero MotoCorp on Wednesday to tap into India’s growing electric scooter market.

超商門市循環杯上架 鄭文燦：千杯萬杯不如換這杯｜Reusable cups available at 2 convenience stores in Taoyuan city

本週三，桃園市政府園區兩間便利商店開始提供「循環杯」給顧客。

Two convenience stores near the Taoyuan City Hall started offering reusable cups to customers on Wednesday.

