老外看台灣／台灣光華商場紅到國外！老外看到這景象讚：是天堂 | Taiwan’s full stock of graphic cards elicit envy from foreigners

【看CP學英文】加密貨幣近幾年來的熱潮讓「挖礦」成為越來越盛行的活動。

As cryptocurrency gains momentum these past few years, Bitcoin mining has become more and more popular.

然而，因為挖礦需要顯示卡才能加速讀取影像和內容，顯示卡的需求量近期大幅暴增，使得世界各國店家大缺貨，但台灣除外。

However, as the mining process needs graphic cards to accelerate reading of images and content, the recent demand for it has reached a breaking point where stores in many countries have ran out of stock–all except Taiwan.

根據一位在台外國網友Marco的YouTube影片所示，台北光華商場的店家排滿了整櫃的顯示卡。

According to a recent video shared by YouTuber Marco, the stores at Taipei’s Guanghua Digital Plaza can be seen fully stocked with different kinds of graphic cards.

此景象與外國相比天差地別，也因此引發網友熱議。有網友就羨慕的直呼超想立馬飛到台灣搶貨。

The contrast between the shops in Taiwan and abroad led to excited discussions online with many foreign social media users commenting their wishes to travel to Taiwan just to get their hands on the chips.

也有人開玩笑地在留言區寫道，自己已經在打包準備來台，並大讚台灣根本是人間天堂。

Others jokingly claimed they were already packing their bags for “overseas” travel, while some lauded Taiwan as a “heaven on earth.”

然而，據媒體報導，台灣目前有設置許多限制，其中包括必須買下整套新電腦才能取得顯示卡等規定，以抑制搶購等問題。

However, according to local Chinese-language media, Taiwan has set certain restrictions in place to prevent such circumstances from happening, including regulations needing customers to buy an entire set of computers to get their hands on a graphics card.