泰國女家貧從小沒錢上學　獲祖母百億遺產後人生反轉｜Impoverished Thai girl inherits NT$1 billion from grandmother

25歲的泰籍女孩吉布森（Erica Gibson）和母親過了貧窮的20多年生活，然而母女兩人卻突然繼承祖母遺留的10億美元（約282億元新台幣），讓人超級意外這驚人反轉。

Turns out, life is full of surprises. Erica Gibson, a 25-year-old Thai-American girl who has lived in poverty with her mother for more than 20 years, has her life turned around when she suddenly inherited a fortune of US$1 billion from her grandmother.

吉布森是居住在美國夏威夷的泰美混血兒，據悉，她母親普拉孔（Prakong）是在曼谷1間美容院工作時邂逅吉布森的父親，兩人結婚後便搬到夏威夷，並生下吉布森。沒想到她父親卻罹上癌症，為了救治父親，母女瀕臨破產，而父親仍然在2000年不敵病魔辭世。

According to media reports, Erica’s mother met her father when working at a beauty salon in Bangkok. The two fell in love and moved to Hawaii, before giving birth to Erica.

Unfortunately, Erica’s father was later diagnosed with cancer, and most of their savings were spent on treating his illness. Erica and her mother were left on the verge of bankruptcy when his father died in 2000.

兩人最窮的時候身上僅有100美元（約2830元新台幣），甚至窮到吉布森沒錢上學。儘管普拉孔跟當地教會求助，並用教會資助的金錢開餐廳，兩人也僅能勉強度日。

At their poorest, they only had US$100 to go by and were even too poor to attend school. Though Erica’s mother turned to the local church for help and used the donations to open up a small restaurant, they still struggle to make ends meet.

直到2017年兩人收到來自祖母留下的10億美元遺產信，人生從此暴富。遺產信內容指出她們住在加州的祖母鮑德溫（Dextreac Baldwin）於2010年離世時，留下包含了石油公司的股票及債券等共計高達10億美元。

It wasn’t until 2017 that Erica received a letter telling her that she was to inherit her grandmother’s estate that their lives became so rich.

The letter stated that Erica’s grandmother, Dextreac Baldwin, who lived in California, had left her a total of $1 billion worth of fortune in oil company stocks and bonds when she passed away in 2010.

雖然一夕致富讓兩人相當驚喜，不過她們受訪時表示不會依靠巨額財產度日，會持續經營餐廳和販售礦泉水業務，並積極投入慈善活動。

The two were undoubtedly surprised by their sudden wealth, however, they said in an interview that they would not live off their huge fortune and would continue to run their restaurant and mineral water business, as well as being an active donor in charitable activities.