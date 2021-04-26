移工在台最罩的盟友！帥氣執行長淺談初衷｜One Forty co-founder highlights migrant workers’ multifaceted identities

台灣移工人口已經衝破70萬人，是撐起台灣產業勞力不可或缺的一份子，不過，除了作為勞動力以外，這些遠漂來台的移工朋友們是否有其他鮮活卻被忽略的身份呢？

The 700,000 migrant workers in Taiwan have become an indispensable part of the labor force, keeping local industries thriving amid the pandemic.

Yet, most Taiwanese people don’t know about these foreigners apart from being cheap labor.

在台灣，有一個默默服務移工6年的非營利組織就關注到這項議題。本次《新移民看台灣》邀請到全台最大的移工組織「One Forty」的執行長陳凱翔Kevin上節目，和大家談談今年的系列倡議行動。

One Forty, a non-profit organization dedicated to serving migrant workers for the past six years, has worked to answer this interesting question.

In the latest episode of 4-Way Voice’s Podcast “Taiwan Made Simple”, Kevin, the co-founder of One Forty, dug into this important issue as well as their series of initiatives “Your Shining Moment” planned to launch this year intending to flip the stereotypes on these Southeast-Asian friends.

Kevin在節目中回首組織過往，從成立One-Forty、幫助上萬名移工學習中文、到如今舉辦大型移工活動，一路上的許多心得與感想要與聽眾分享。

In the episode, Kevin shared with the audience the founding of the organization, the process of educating tens of thousands of migrant workers and organizing large-scale migrant events, as well as his insights and feelings along the journey.

除了幫助移工，One Forty也期待成為「一般社會大眾和移工議題之間的橋樑」，讓更多人熟悉移工議題並增進雙方交流，因此One Forty 也經常舉辦有趣的藝文性質的活動，包括Kevin在節目中提到於四月開跑的系列倡議行動「四十分之一時刻」。

In addition to helping migrant workers, Kevin said that One Forty strives to be “a bridge between the general public and migrant workers”, introducing more Taiwanese to the relating issues while facilitating cultural exchanges and understandings from both sides through cultural events.

This includes “Your Shining Moment”, the biggest initiative the organization has held that has kickstarted earlier this month. Kevin shared on the show the content and vision behind them while introducing the upcoming activities.

「四十分之一時刻」取名起源於東南亞移工朋友們一個月中可能只有半天的時間能做自己想做的事，四十分之一的時間裡，他們可能是音樂家、小說家、甜點師、服裝設計師或模特兒，希望能讓大眾看到不一樣的他們。

Despite the fact that most migrant workers have very little free time to practice their hobbies, many of them still manage to develop interests in different realms, becoming musicians, novelists, dessert makers, fashion designers, or models.

“Your Shining Moment” hopes to allow them a stage to “shine” and show their different identities to the public.

One Forty自2015年創辦至今，致力於透過「教育」翻轉移工的困境，所提供的實體和線上中文教育已協助數萬人移工融入台灣環境，也提供一系列免費創業育成課，讓移工朋友在閒暇時間透過教育累積自己，避免因專業能力或商業知識的缺乏而在回國後再次掉入經濟瓶頸。

Since its founding in 2015, One Forty has been dedicated to changing migrant workers’ fates through “education”.

The physical and online Chinese courses they provided have helped tens of thousands integrate into Taiwan’s society, while their free entrepreneurial classes equipped them with professional skills and business knowledge that they need in order to avoid falling into an economic bottleneck after returning home.

————

連結｜Links

EP03｜ 移工在台最罩的盟友！帥氣執行長來分享今年大計畫Ft.One-Forty執行長Kevin

Spotify：https://open.spotify.com/show/7r0Jha6duAIXda4NO6r5aJ

KKBOX：https://podcast.kkbox.com/channel/8mu3t3UDCqkbx3-X9b

Listen Notes：https://www.listennotes.com/c/1dd58b006d0a4575aa449e5b76a36ba8

————

四方報於近期推出Podcast節目【新移民看台灣】，邀請在台新住民、非營利組織工作者上節目進行分享，提供關於新住民、移工議題的洞見，並點出台灣移民的困境。

Taiwan’s online media 4-way Voice has recently launched a podcast named, “Taiwan Made Simple,” where immigrants, as well as NGO workers, share insights on relevant issues considering Taiwan’s migrants, highlighting the hardships faced by the community.