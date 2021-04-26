Italian priest who served Taiwan over 6 decades dies of heart failure

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Fr. Rizzi Giovanni, an Italian priest of the Camillians religious order (靈醫會), who had served Taiwan for 67 years died, April 18 due to heart failure. He was 93 years old.

Born in 1927, Fr. Rizzi Giovanni joined the Camillians at the age of 12 and was sent to Taiwan in 1954 when he was 27 years old where he embarked on a mission to serve the sick, according to a statement issued by Camillian Saint Mary’s Hospital Luodong.

Assigned the head of the Wanshan Sanitorium (丸山療養院院長) in Luodong, he took great care of many tuberculosis patients during his stint and even helped those financially crippled with their medical as well as daily expenses.

He even excelled in his Hokkien dialect skills in order to get closer with his patients, impressing many with his authentic accent.

Aside from aiding the sick, Fr. Rizzi Giovanni often shared his meager allowances with those struggling and he never demanded a reason.

He once said, “Everyone lives with dignity, I believe that people will not ask to borrow money unless they really have no other alternative. That’s why I just helped without asking questions”.

He carried on with his service to his last days, running around the church and walking through the wards to make sure every patient was taken care of. He urged the nurses to “Tend to the patient as a mother would to her only child”.

To recognize his years of contribution to the society, Fr. Rizzi Giovanni was honored with The 11th Medical Contribution Award (第11屆醫療奉獻獎) from the Health, Welfare and Environment Foundation and the Order of Brilliant Star with Violet Grand Cordon (紫色大綬景星勳章) from the Presidential Office. He was also granted Taiwan citizenship in December 2017.

According to various media reports, Giovanni’s mass and memorial service were held on April 24, and his remains were later be moved to Catholic cemetery in Yilan and put to rest.