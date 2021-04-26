Emerald Fennell, 'Soul' are among Oscar winners so far
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Winners so far at the 93rd Academy Awards:
Original screenplay: “Promising Young Woman,” Emerald Fennell
Adapted screenplay: Florian Zeller and Christopher Hampton, “The Father”
International film: “Another Round,” Denmark
Best supporting actor: Daniel Kaluuya, “Judas and the Black Messiah”
Makeup and hairstyling: “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”
Costume design: Ann Roth, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”
Best director: Chloé Zhao, “Nomadland”
Sound: “Sound of Metal.”
Live action short film: “Two Distant Strangers”
Animated short film: “If Anything Happens I Love You”
Animated feature: “Soul”
Documentary short subject: “Colette”
Documentary feature: “My Octopus Teacher”
Visual effects: “Tenet.”
Best supporting actress: Yuh-Jung Youn, “Minari”
Production design: “Mank”
Cinematography: “Mank”
Film editing: “Sound of Metal”
