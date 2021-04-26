四十分之一時刻療癒廚房！印尼小說家與台灣甜點師攜手帶來初夏食堂｜Migrant-worker-turned-novelist teaches Taiwanese to make Indonesian dessert

如果你每個月只有一天的休假時間，甚至連一天都不到，你會想拿那一天的假期做些什麼呢？

If you only had one day off a month or even less than one day, what would you do in that precious relaxation time?

為了讓移工在有限的時間充分展現自己，致力於為移工服務的公益組織【One-Forty】於4月25日舉辦「閱讀甜點派對」，邀請小說家Umy和台灣法式甜點名師黃偈，一起交流並讓大眾認識不一樣的甜點。

To give migrant workers a platform to share their expertise in other fields, One-Forty, an NGO dedicated to serving migrant workers, held a “Dessert Reading Party” (閱讀甜點派對) on 25th where Umy, an Indonesian novelist and Taiwanese French dessert chef Huang-jie (黃偈) share with the public the fun of making these exotic desserts.

印尼小說家Umy首先教大家製作南洋風甜點「爆漿斑蘭椰絲球」，椰絲球在印尼是象徵團圓的糕點，「這是大家聚會一同享用、開心的甜點！」Umy說。

Migrant-worker-turned-novelist Umy taught the participants how to make the Southeast Asian-style classic dessert Klepon (爆漿斑蘭椰絲球), a sweet that symbolizes “unity” in Indonesia.

“It’s a dessert for everyone to enjoy together and have fun”, Umy said.

除此之外，為了一解夏日煩悶的心情，她也為大家帶來「南洋風水果冰」，酸甜口感配上煉乳，十分甜蜜。甜點製作完成後，一邊閱讀Umy所寫的詩文，一邊品嘗道地的東南亞甜點，讓人感受到十足的身心靈療癒感。

Umy also taught the participants to recreate a delicious Southeast Asian style shaved ice with a variety of fruits and some condensed milk as a topping, which provides a sweet and sour taste perfect to cool off the summer heat.

After the effort put into making these pastries, the participants enjoyed a soothing experience as they taste the authentic Southeast Asian dessert while reading the poem written by Umy.

動手做甜點的環節結束後，Umy分享在台灣工作的點滴，她從1999 年開始出國工作，曾經在新加坡、香港以及台灣闖蕩。這些年來，她將不同地方的生活經驗，書寫成小說，並在 2003 年出版了他的第一本著作《Genderang Cinta Nia（妮雅的愛鼓）》。

After the DIY session, Umy shared her experience as a migrant worker traveling in Singapore, Hong Kong, and Taiwan since 1999.

Over the years, she has transcribed her experience into pages of wonders and published her first book “Genderang Cinta Nia” (妮雅的愛鼓) in 2003.

遠飄過海工作，無處為家又備受長工時和偶有的另類眼光，Umy雖然都堅強走過來，但令人最難過的是她和家人長年分隔兩地，想回家照顧孩子卻無能為力的心情。

She shared the struggles of working far away from home, being subjected to long working hours, and having to deal with discrimination.

However, She said the hardest part of all was to be separated from her family for a long time and unable to go home to take care of her children.

在台灣的移工們，長期以來填補台灣的勞力缺口，卻時常過勞、休息時間不足。在一整個月的 1/40時間裡，脫下移工身分的他們，有些是小說家、有些是樂團樂手、有些人則正準備開店，都是充滿夢想來台灣。

Migrant workers have been an indispensable part of the labor force vital to keeping Taiwan’s industries alive, even though that doesn’t stop them from being exploited, overworking, and deprived of their vacations, many of them still managed to make the most out of their free time.

In the 1/40 a month of free time, these Southeast Asian friends were able to strip away their identity as a worker and let their talents shine through. Among them, some are novelists, some are band musicians, and some are preparing to start up their own businesses.

「閱讀甜點派對」是系列倡議行動「四十分之一的時刻」活動之一，活動橫跨 4-6 月，期待轉變民眾對移工族群的刻板印象，並給他們一個舞台展現自己的才華和多元身份。

The “Dessert Reading Party” is a part of the initiative “Your Shining Moment”, which is held between April to June with a series of events designed to flip stereotypes imposed on migrant workers and show their diverse talent and identities.