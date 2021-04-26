Uncle of 7-year-old in coma after judo class reports gradual recovery

TAIPEI (The China Post) — A 7-year-old boy in Feng Yuan District, Taichung City, was subjected to over-the-shoulder slams by his coach and seniors 27 times, resulting in brain trauma, and is currently in a coma is not out of the woods yet.

However, his uncle told the press during an interview on Monday that though professionals warn the family that the conditions are not looking too good, he reports that the child is on the path to recovery as some of the swelling has gone down in his face.

The boy’s uncle said he couldn’t believe how anyone (coach) could be so cruel as to body slam a 7-year-old child 27 times.

The uncle explained that according to forensic scientist Kao Da-cheng (高大成), the trauma was like falling to the ground from the fifth floor.

He added that repeating the action 27 times was simply “bullying.”

The boy’s uncle revealed that after the surgery on April 21, the hospital explained to the family that the situation did not look too good.

However, he believes in the strength of the child and revealed that though he is still in a coma, the swelling has gone down in his face.

The uncle also thanked the medical staff and everyone for their help and prayers and hopes that his nephew can have a speedy recovery.