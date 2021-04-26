Taiwan reports 2 imported, 2 unknown COVID-19 cases, tally at 1104

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) announced two imported COVID-19 cases from the Philippines and two more cases whose infection sources are currently under investigation on Monday.

According to the CECC, the two imported cases include a Burmese man (case 1103) and a Chinese man (case 1104), who are both in their forties and part of a ship crew who arrived from the Philippines.

The ship had been back and forth between Japan and the Philippines numerous times since January 2021, and it was around that time that case 1103 boarded the ship from Japan.

He began experiencing symptoms such as fever, muscle aches, fatigue and shortness of breath on April 22.

Similarly, case 1104 boarded the train in March from Japan and reported experiencing virus-related symptoms including fever and coughs.

Both underwent quarantine in their cabins aboard the ship as soon as the symptoms became apparent.

They were tested by health authorities on April 24 when the ship docked on the coast of Taiwan.

The infections were confirmed today and both are currently being treated at a local hospital.

The CECC has since tracked down 63 possible contacts, among which 17 are crew members and are currently being tested.

The remaining 46 people include one who has been asked to undergo quarantine and the rest practicing self-health management.

Meanwhile, the CECC reported two more pilots who tested positive for the COVID-19 virus following the outbreak among CAL pilots.

The CECC has yet to determine the infection sources of both cases (case 1102 and case 1105).

According to the CECC, case 1102 is a Taiwanese man in his thirties and is a pilot for cargo planes.

He was working in the United States between April 6 and April 9. He returned to Taiwan soon after and was quarantined till April 14 where he acquired a test, and the results came back negative.

He traveled again to the U.S. and stayed there from April 19 to April 22; upon his return, he began experiencing symptoms such as coughs and fever on April 24.

He was tested on April 25 and the infection was confirmed today.

The CECC is still investigating the infection source and has listed 6 possible contacts who are all under quarantine.

The other infected pilot reported today (case 1105) is a Taiwanese man in his forties.

He is also a pilot of a cargo plane and traveled to the U.S. between April 8 and April 10.

After he returned to Taiwan, he was under quarantine until April 15; he tested negative for the virus after his quarantine period was over.

He was tested again on April 25 as a precautionary measure conducted by the CECC and the infection was confirmed today.

He reported a loss of appetite in the days leading up to his confirmed infection.

The source of infection is still being investigated and three possible contacts have all been tracked down and are under quarantine.

As of press time, Taiwan reported 1,104 confirmed cases, including 979 imported cases, 78 local infections, 36 cases aboard the Dunmu (敦睦) ship, 2 cases including and relating to an infected pilot who violated quarantine in Taiwan, 1 unknown case and 8 cases whose infection sources are currently still under investigation.

Among the confirmed cases, 12 people have died, 1,046 were released from quarantine, and the rest are under quarantine.