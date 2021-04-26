俄羅斯參賽者苦求被淘汰　落選後開心發文「終於下班」| Russian artist ‘stuck’ on Chinese talent show finally voted off

【看學英文】通常參加選秀節目的人，都是抱著想出道的心情參賽，不過利路修就不同了！他意外被拉來參加男團選秀節目《創造營2021》，卻屢屢感到壓力大，一點都不想當藝人，沒想到粉絲看他辛苦參賽的模樣覺得逗趣，紛紛票選拱他出道。日前比賽來到尾聲，他終於如願落選，開心地直呼：「我終於下班了。」

Usually, people go on talent shows in the hopes of making it big and continuing on in the competition to get the gold.

However, Russian artist Vladislav Ivanov, also known as “Lelush” (利路修) was eagerly awaiting the day fans of the show votes him off.

According to foreign media reports, he first joined the Chinese show “Produce Camp 2021” but soon found it tiring and pressuring.

In the hopes of being voted off, he lagged behind most performances but ironically made fans support him even more, voting him again and again to the next level.

Having reiterated his desire to be voted off, he was happily granted “freedom” recently to which he celebrated by claiming he can finally “get off work.”

俄羅斯籍的利路修本來是翻譯老師，因長相帥氣意外被《創造營2021》節目組發現潛力，加入參加選秀節目，不過利路修參加節目後，覺得排練舞蹈、唱歌等實在太過勞累，對於當藝人也沒興趣，一心只想下班回家，每次上節目就擺「厭世臉」，頭髮也不洗，就是希望粉絲不要票選他，沒想到他越「厭世」粉絲越喜歡，紛紛想把他拱出道，結果讓他一路過關斬將。

Lelush was originally a translation teacher but was discovered by the talent show for his astonishingly good looks.

After participating in the show for a few episodes, he came to realize that rehearsals were extremely tiring and found that he had no passion in embarking on the road to fame.

Wanting desperately to go home, he began giving off an indifferent attitude and even went as far as to not wash his hair in the hopes that fans of the show would vote him off.

However, his unique disposition attracted even more fans who decided to “help” him by keeping him on the show and continuously voted for him.

昨（25日）節目來到尾聲，利路修這次終於沒有事與願違，獲得解脫落選，以第17名的成績「成功不成團」，他開心地在微博發文表示：「謝謝大家，我終於下班了。」並附上一張「開心極了」的圖片，可見心情真的相當好。

As the show came to an end on Sunday, Lelush was voted off the “boy band” and happily posted on his personal account, “Thank you, everyone! I can finally get off work.”

其實利路修不只一次在節目上透露不想出道的心聲，常常談道有更多優秀的人才，拜託粉絲不要再票選他晉級。

Lelush had previously stated numerous times his desire to be voted off. He even commented that there were many more talented individuals on the show and asked fans to stop voting him to the next level.