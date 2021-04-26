New TLW Penghu store generates nearly NT$1M on opening day

TAIPEI (The China Post) — As Taiwan enters the post-pandemic era, the outlying islands have become the next tourism hotspots, attracting investments from some major Taiwanese corporations as a result.

TLW (特力屋), the popular furniture retail company under Test Rite International Co. Ltd. (特力集團), has made its first-ever business step in the Penghu market with the launch of a new shop within the Ever Rich’s biggest duty-free shop located on the third floor of the Pier 3 Duty Free (澎坊三號港購物中心) on April 24.

The store generated nearly NT$1 million in revenue on its first day.

Tony Ho (何湯雄), chairman of TLW pointed out that as of February this year, Penghu’s population has surpassed 100,000 and the number of hostels has reached 976.

Ho added that building a TLW store on an outlying island isn’t cheap, however, the company has decided to invest in Penghu after evaluating its recent boom in tourism and renovation business that drives the growth in demand for decoration and home DIY accessories and products.

Ho explained that the company was invited by Ever Rich to open the first chain store in Penghu, which is the 20th community store TLW has opened.

Though the shipping cost is up 11 percent, the products and prices will remain the same with DIY services provided as usual, Ho stressed.

Considering B&Bs, as well as residential housings in Penghu, often come with outdoor space that requires some decoration, TLW’s Penghu branch store introduced several modes of leisure furniture and gardening decorations.

The store displays its outdoor furniture, solid wood tables and chairs, splicing mats, and gas barbecue grills on-site to seize the business opportunities for outdoor products.

The local residents of Penghu also pointed out that TLW’s assortment of products fills the demand of the many old houses in Penghu that are looking to make renovations.

TLW and HOLA, the apparel brand under the same corporation, which focuses on selling household supplies, are also planned to enter the Everrich Golden Lake Plaza located in Jinhu, Jinmen (金湖,金門) later this year.

However, just like in Penghu, both TLW and HOLA would need to overcome an additional 11 percent to 12 percent on hefty freight costs.