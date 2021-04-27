影／改變採石場崎嶇地形樣貌！印度藝術家20座壁畫帶來治癒效果｜Indian artist decorates quarry with 20 local, mural artworks

在印度北部納爾瑙爾（Narnaul）鎮，穿過綠色田野和人類居住的地方，座落著一個獨特的採石場，這裡天氣炎熱、佈滿塵土和傾卸卡車。不過，藝術家Sneha Chakraborty以一項藝術企劃試圖為此地崎嶇惡劣的地形注入新活力，她從當地傳統藝術中汲取靈感，計劃在20面牆壁上進行藝術創作。

Nestled in the town of Narnaul in north India, across the green fields and human habitation lie a quarry that is full of dust, heat and dumper trucks.

However, artist Sneha Chakraborty aims to change the harsh and rugged landscape with an art project, where she decides to liven up 20 walls in the area with her artwork with elements inspired by local culture.

28歲的藝術家Sneha來自印度浦那（Pune），她表示，採石場的主人明白當地的自然資源日漸被掏空，因此期待能透過藝術安撫當地人的心情。

Hailing from Pune, the 28-year-old artist said that the owner of the mine knew that natural resources are being taken away, therefore decided to do something for the people which is emotionally soothing.

Sneha期待自己的畫作能為這座採石場帶來「治癒人心」的改變，因此她多採用綠色、橘色、淺藍色等色系而非過度鮮亮的顏色。

Sneha hopes that her paintings would bring something comforting to the locals, as she chooses green, orange and light blue as her main palette theme.

Sneha Chakraborty表示，街頭作畫是一項社群的活動，是為公眾而非少數人作畫，而她更喜歡這種感覺。「任何經過這裡的人都能駐足此地，並成為藝術的一部分」。

Sneha Chakraborty explained that she likes painting on the streets more because it’s more of a community event where she paints for the public instead of just a few people.

“Whoever passes by, they can just stand. They can just be a part of the artwork.”

一名在採石場工作近四年的工人Dharampal Prajapat負責Sneha繪畫工作的前置作業，將牆面塗上基本色打底。Dharampal表示，採石場工作十分艱苦，他相信這些藝術畫作將為當地人的心靈帶來正面影響，也會改善當地工作氛圍。

Dharampal Prajapat, who has been working at the mine for nearly four years, has been laying out the groundwork for Sneha to draw and paint. He paints the wall and coats it with a base color on which Sneha draws.

Dharampal Prajapat said that the work at the mine is difficult, and believes that the artworks will bring a positive effect on the minds of the workers as well as improving the overall ambiance.

他表示：「我很喜歡參與這類深具啟發性的東西，街頭藝術就有這樣的魅力。它能將人們凝聚在一起，建立起社群」。

He said, “I love it when I am a part of a project that has intrigued or initiated something, and street art does that. It gathers people together, builds a community around it”.