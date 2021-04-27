影／舟山鑼鼓隊演奏出熱情　當地「漁民特質」豪邁呈現 | Zhoushan percussion brings passion into music!

【看CP學英文】在中國東部的浙江省，舟山市以熱情又有活力的鑼鼓樂聞名。

In the eastern province of Zhejiang, China, the city of Zhoushan is known for its passionate and powerful percussion music.

根據帶領舟山鑼鼓隊，浙江海洋大學人文藝術教育中心的音樂老師費凡所述，舟山鑼鼓是以作品的大小進行鼓和鑼的配置。

According to Fei Fan, a music teacher and director of the percussion team at the Zhejiang Ocean University, the size and number of drums and gongs performed with are all dependent upon the different musical scores they play.

另外，表演團隊人數也會依據每個演奏而有所不同；例如，較大的團可能需要15至20人，小的則在7到10位成員之間。

In addition, the number of performers in every piece is different; sometimes, a big group can contain 15 to 20 people, and other times, it could only consist of 7 to 10.

一種特別的「十三番鑼」樂器更是舟山鑼鼓獨有的特色。費凡表示此樂器是在中國其他鑼鼓單位當中所沒有的。

A special “shisanfan” gong is also used in their performances, Fei said, adding that the instrument is “unique to Zhoushan percussion, so you won’t see the performance in other areas around China.”

費凡有解釋道由於舟山人居住在海邊，當地的音樂通常能反映出其「漁民特質」，帶出「豪放」的情緒。

Fei also explained that as Zhoushan people live by the sea, the music also reflects their “fishermen characteristics” giving off “vigorous and unconstrained” emotions through the melody.

其中一項作品中，費凡也點出此樂章表現出「百條蛟龍在海中熱鬧翻騰的場景」。「也寓意著舟山漁民的一種豪邁，包括熱情的情緒。」

In one particular piece, Fei pointed out that the music illustrates a scene where hundreds of dragons twist, turn and play in the sea.

它同時「也寓意著舟山漁民的一種豪邁，包括熱情的情緒。」

“It also expresses the fishermen’s elation after a good catch,” Fei added.

自12年前成立以來，海大的舟山鑼鼓組希望能夠讓更多的學生發現此項非物質文化遺產，繼續傳承當地的「粗獷、豪放、熱情」的藝術。

Since its founding 12 years ago, the university’s percussion team is looking for more students to get to know the bold, inhibited and passionate musical local art form of Zhoushan.