Chloe Zhao becomes first woman of color to nab Best Director at Oscars

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Beijing-born director Chloe Zhao’s “Nomadland” took home Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actress in a phenomenal win during the 93rd Oscars Awards on April 25.

The 39-year-old is the 3rd Asian-American to win the Academy Award for best director after Taiwan’s Ang Lee and South Korea’s Bong Joon-ho, making her the first woman of color to bring home the prestigious award.

Zhao is also the second woman to ever win the Academy Award for Best Director after “The Hurt Locker” by Kathryn Bigelow.

During her speech, she credited her experience of reciting “The Three Character Classic” during her childhood, which inspired her belief that people are inherently good from birth and helped her through tough times.