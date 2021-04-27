Taiwanese influencer under fire for cooking chicken wings in Sembawang Hot Spring

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Taiwanese YouTuber Angel Hsu (安琪兒) recently came under fire when she shared a video of her cooking chicken wings in Singapore’s Sembawang Hot Spring (三巴旺溫泉).

The video immediately received backlash from Singaporean social media users who claimed the schtick was a cheap way to get views, and many others called for her to “go home.”

According to the video titled, “cooking chicken wings with hot spring”, Hsu and some friends traveled to the Sembawang Hot Spring and placed chicken wings into a tin can which she placed into the hot spring to “heat up.”

After about an hour, the YouTuber also took out packaged rice and dived into her meal.

The video was immediately bashed by local media outlets and a columnist at the Lianhe Zaobao (聯合早報) commented that Hsu’s actions were “bewildering.”

Local media also pointed out that the hot spring was clearly labeled, adding that it only allowed eggs to be cooked there.

It emphasized that the juices and fat from the chicken could contaminate the water, creating unnecessary pollution to the area.

However, Hsu emphasized in her video that as the national park didn’t specify that visitors “cannot” cook anything besides eggs, she decided to give chicken wings a try.