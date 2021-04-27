從故宮「綁架狗狗」回家？對照圖曝光網笑：侵占國寶 | Social media users smile at Taiwanese dog’s striking resemblance to historic artwork

【看CP學英文】有種說法是「毛小孩會愈養愈像主人」，不過你有看過長的像「國寶」的狗狗嗎？

Some say that people subconsciously choose pets that look like themselves, but very few can say their dogs are doppelgangers to “national treasures.”

有名女主人於週一在PTT上曬出自家毛孩的照片，但仔細一看居然發現家裡的寶貝怎麼和故宮的「國寶」撞臉了，這張神級對照圖曝光後掀起廣泛網友討論。

A Taiwanese social media user recently discovered that her pet bore a striking resemblance to a famous artwork featured at the National Palace Museum (NPM).

這也讓不少網民笑稱原PO這是私藏國寶，「故宮要來告你侵占國寶了」、「趕快牽去故宮認祖歸宗」。

After sharing a “comparative” photo, it immediately garnered much attention online, with many saying “the museum is going to sue you for copyright infringement.” Others also suggested that she goes to the museum to learn more about her pet’s family tree.

這名女網友在PTT上表示，日前自己到國立故宮博物院參觀時，意外發現其中一幅清朝作品《十駿犬圖》中乾隆的「墨玉螭」十分眼熟，稍微對照了一下才發現竟然意外跟家中的寶貝「春嬌」撞臉了，不僅四肢、外型動作的相似程度相當高，就連尾巴尖端有一小撮白毛、鼻子的賓士白毛和項圈等小細節都一一「神還原」了。

The woman later explained that she had recently visited the NPM in Taipei and discovered the painting “Ten Fine Hounds” from the Qing dynasty which featured research on imperial hounds during the Qianlong period.

On closer inspection, she came to realize that her pet dog Chun Chiao (春嬌) looked eerily similar to one of the ten hounds in the artwork.

From the little slip of white fur on the tip of its tail to the slight discoloring of fur on its nose, even its collar looked incredibly similar to the dog in the painting!

對照圖曝光後，原PO也不禁逗趣表示「她是不是從乾隆年間活到現在」、「是不是以後都不能罵她了？我是不是她的婢女呀」，意外和國寶「撞臉」的春嬌和原PO幽默的語氣瞬間掀起眾人熱議，不少網友更留言笑稱「你私藏國寶該當何罪」、「盜養國寶」、「請正名愛新覺羅春嬌」、「上古神獸」、「原來長生不老藥被狗狗吃了」、「相似度高達87%」。

The photo immediately led many to question “Did the dog survive from the Qianlong period to today?” and “Does this mean your dog is royalty?”

Others praised the similarities and jokingly accused the woman of coveting and “ripping off” a national treasure.

事實上，這幅作品是清朝時期由義大利畫師郎世寧所繪的作品，其代表作《十駿犬圖》中有五隻就是俗稱「踏雪」的白蹄狗，這十隻乾隆豢養的汪星人分別被取名為茹黃豹、蒼猊、金翅獫、雪爪盧、斑錦彪、蒼水虬、驀空鵲、霜花鷂、睒星狼和墨玉螭，民眾可以到故宮親自欣賞清代郎世寧的作品《畫十駿犬墨玉螭》。

In fact, the painting is an artwork by Italian artist Giuseppe Castiglione, and the “Ten Fine Hounds” piece was done featuring the ten royal dogs of the Qianlong emperor.