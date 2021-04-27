School sign with vulgar words has hidden, inspirational message

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Many campuses will put up slogans, which can not only motivate kids to learn but also guide students.

However, not all “inspirational” messages can be understood with just a single glance, as a sign showing an apparently “vulgar” slogan recently attracted many to guess what it was trying to tell students.

According to the social media user, he was visiting a local elementary school when he came across a sign which read, “Billy poop category, love brake busy, touch ground.”

Bewildered, he decided to ask other social media users for help in dissecting the message it was trying to convey.

As a bonus “clue”, there was also a warning pattern featured on the sign, which seemed to indicate that the message was cautioning the reader against doing something.

It was later revealed that the sign was supposed to be read in Hakka, and it actually read, “the person who is last in class needs to work harder, don’t you know?”

In fact, social media users answered that its original full message was to encourage others to be more hardworking.