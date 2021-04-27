「超級月亮」今晚登場！5月再迎接月食奇景 | Super Moon debuts tonight in Taiwan

【看CP學英文】今年首次的「超級月亮」將在今（27）晚登場！台北市立天文館表示，這次超級月亮比一般滿月，距離地球近約7%，亮度也增加約15%，呼籲民眾把握機會，一同欣賞。

This year’s first “Super Moon” will debut in Taiwan on Tuesday evening!

According to the Taipei Astronomical Museum (台北市立天文館), this super Moon will be about 7 percent closer to the Earth than the usual full moon, and its brightness has also increased by about 15 percent. The museum called on everyone to seize the opportunity and enjoy the phenomenon together.

天文館說明，由於月球以橢圓軌道繞地球公轉，每次滿月發生時與地球的距離都不同，當滿月距離地球較近時，看起來就會較大較亮。

Officials from the museum also noted that because the Moon revolves around the Earth in an elliptical orbit, the distance between the full moon and the Earth is different every time it occurs; therefore, when the full Moon is close to the Earth, it will look bigger and brighter.

今晚滿月發生在11時32分，比一般滿月近約7%，亮度也增加約15%。

Tonight, the full moon will occur at 11:32 p.m. and will be about 7% closer than the general full moon, with its brightness increased by about 15%.

天文館指出，「超級月亮」一詞源自於占星學，是指發生在近地點附近、視直徑較大的新月或滿月，但在天文學上並無嚴格定義，各方採用標準亦不相同，但本次「超級滿月」符合所有標準，非常值得欣賞。

The museum also pointed out that the word “Super Moon” originated from astrology and refers to a new moon or full moon that occurs near the perigee and has a larger apparent diameter.

However, there is no strict definition in astronomy and the standards adopted by all parties are different. Still, this “super full moon” meets all the standards and is very worthy of appreciation.

天文館也說，下個月5月26日的滿月也屬於「超級滿月」，不僅比這次還略大，為全年最大滿月，而且當日還會發生月食奇景，屆時天文館將進行直播與觀測活動，請民眾敬請拭目以待。

The museum added that another full moon which will appear on May 26 is also a “super full moon”, and will be slightly larger than this one.

In addition, it will also be the largest full moon in 2021, and its presence will be accompanied by an eclipse earlier in the day.

On that day. the planetarium will host a livestream and observation activities as well.