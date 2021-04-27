DPP legislator successfully looses 5 kg in response to president’s ‘threat’

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Democratic Progressive Party (DPP, 民進黨) Legislator Tsai Yi-yu (蔡易餘) announced on Tuesday that he successfully shed 5 kilograms, making him just 5 kilograms short of his target weight.

The move was due to a joking comment given by President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) during the ruling party’s Central Standing Committee last month.

The president told the legislator that she was going to expel him from the DPP if he should fail to lose weight to less than 100 kilograms within three months.

There is no need to worry, however, as Tsai Yi-yu announced during a radio show on Tuesday that he has succeeded in shedding a few kilos, from 109 to 104 in just 29 days.

As there are only 5 more kilograms to go before he achieves his goal, he expressed his relief at not having let President Tsai down.

Tsai Yi-yu added that he has followed an intense exercise schedule every day, including fast walks, and high-intensity training for at least 30 minutes to an hour with a personal fitness instructor.

When his travel schedule becomes more hectic, he still makes a point of exercising before boarding his ride to another county.

As for his diet, Tsai Yi-yu explained that the meal plan that he is currently on is still a little too light for him, so he has taken to drinking more sparkling water to feel “full.”

He added that he will continue to work hard for the remaining 63 days, and expressed his confidence in achieving his goal.

“I will report my new weight to the central standing meeting in the future,” he said.