Family member of CAL pilot infected in Taiwan: CECC

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) announced on Tuesday one new local COVID-19 case (case 1111), bringing the tally to 1,105.

According to the CECC, the woman is a family member of case 1090, a pilot who tested positive for the virus while in Australia.

The Indonesian woman is in her forties and had no recent activity of overseas travel. She was quarantined on April 21 as a possible contact to case 1090 and tested negative for the virus one day later.

She reported experiencing symptoms such as a dry throat, aches, dizziness, a bitter taste in her mouth, nausea, and insomnia on April 26. She was subsequently tested by health authorities and the infection was confirmed today.

She has been asked to extend their quarantine period to May 10.

Another three possible contacts have also been asked to practice self-health management, including a taxi driver who had been wearing protective gear during transportation.

Meanwhile, the CECC added that among the 1,279 pilots tested for the COVID-19 virus in relation to the recent outbreak, 934 have been tested for antibodies.

Among the 934 people, 925 tested negative, 6 tested positive, and 3 are still undergoing tests.

The CECC announced that among the six confirmed patients with COVID-19 antibodies, 3 have already been made public (case 151, case 177 and case 1105).

The other three include two Taiwanese men and a Taiwanese woman, all in their forties.

They had been tested on April 22, April 24 and April 25, respectively; the results of which had all come back negative.

The CECC is currently tracing the three pilots with COVID-19 antibodies in their system and is going through all flight records and investigating all other personnel who had been in close contact with them.

As of press time, Taiwan reported 1,110 confirmed cases, including 984 imported cases, 79 local infections, 36 cases aboard the Dunmu (敦睦) ship, 2 cases including and relating to an infected pilot who violated quarantine in Taiwan, 1 unknown case and 8 cases whose infection sources are currently still under investigation.

Among the confirmed cases, 12 people have died, 1,050 were released from quarantine, and the rest are under quarantine.