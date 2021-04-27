Super moon debuts tonight in Taiwan

TAIPEI (The China Post) — This year’s first “super moon” will debut in Taiwan on Tuesday evening!

According to the Taipei Astronomical Museum (台北市立天文館), this super moon will be about 7 percent closer to the Earth than the usual full moon, and its brightness has also increased by about 15 percent.

The museum called on everyone to seize the opportunity and enjoy the phenomenon together.

Officials from the museum also noted that because the Moon revolves around the Earth in an elliptical orbit, the distance between the full moon and the Earth is different every time it occurs.

When the full moon is close to the Earth, they explained that it will look bigger and brighter.

Tonight, the full moon will occur at 11:32 p.m. It will be about 7 percent closer than the general full moon, with its brightness increased by about 15 percent.

The museum also pointed out that the word “super moon” originated from astrology and refers to a new moon or full moon that occurs near the perigee and has a larger apparent diameter.

However, there is no strict definition in astronomy and the standards adopted by all parties are different. Still, this “super full moon” meets all the standards and is very worthy of appreciation.

The museum added that another full moon which will appear on May 26 is also a “super full moon”, and will be slightly larger than this one.

In addition, it will also be the largest full moon in 2021, and its presence will be accompanied by an eclipse earlier in the day.

On that day, the planetarium will host a livestream event and various activities too.